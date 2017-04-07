NJ Transit, LIRR, Amtrak service changes due to Penn Station derailment

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Repairs to damaged tracks at Penn Station were completed Friday morning, days after the minor derailment of a NJ Transit train on Monday, Amtrak said.

Amtrak had said full service would be restored to the tracks Friday morning after days of cancellations and schedule changes, but repairs were not completed in time to restore service to all three railroads

LIRR still had to cancel 10 morning rush-hour trains before the repairs was finalized.

“Because Amtrak crews did not finish track repair work by 4 a.m. as promised … LIRR is forced to once again operate a reduced morning rush-hour schedule this morning,” the MTA said in a statement.

But later that morning, Amtrak said full service was restored.

“Passengers should expect residual delays throughout the morning,” the railroad said in a statement.