No. 1,2 3 service shuts down south of Penn Station for overnight repairs

Overnight repairs this week will require service on the No. 1, 2 and 3 trains to shut down in Manhattan south of Penn Station.

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday evening through Friday morning, the No. 1 train to South Ferry will instead end at 34th Street-Penn Station; No. 2 trains will run over the No. 5 line between Dyre Avenue and East 180th Street in the Bronx, then run local to Penn Station; and No. 3 trains will be suspended, with the No. 4 train making all of its stops in Brooklyn between Atlantic Avenue and New Lots Avenue.