No. 1 getting overnight repairs in north Manhattan

Overnight service on the No. 1 train this week will be disrupted in northern Manhattan due to Fast Track repairs.

From 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., Monday night through Friday morning, No. 1 trains will not run between Dyckman Street and 96th Street. The No. 1 train will run over the No. 3 line between 96th Street and 148th Street, while skipping 145th Street in both directions.

There will be shuttle buses running between Dyckman Street stations on the No. 1 and A lines; along Broadway between the 96th Street No. 1 station and the 168th Street A station; and on St. Nicholas Avenue between the 191st Street No. 1 station and the 168th Street A station.