No. 7 train resumed service after being shut down due to signal problems in both directions

The No. 7 train was shut down on Thursday evening for about an hour in both directions due to signal problems, snagging the rainy evening commute. It resumed service just before 7:15 p.m. with “extensive” residual delays.

The train was not running between its brand-new station at 34th Street-Hudson Yards and Flushing-Main Street.

The initial announcement was made before 6:30 p.m. and posted to the MTA’s website.

The line was recently praised for having frequently scheduled trains, but was below average for how often they actually arrive, according to a report released by the Straphangers Campaign last month.

Riders of the elevated Queens line are often frustrated — and very vocal. Riders have created social media accounts and organized “track meetings” near stations.

(With Rebecca Harshbarger)