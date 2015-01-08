Quantcast
Group plans latest pantsless subway ride

On Sunday, $2.50 will get you a subway ride and a peep show when the ImprovEverywhere group holds its 14th No Pants Subway Ride.

The “prank collective” is organizing groups of people to get on a train, take their pants off and go for a ride with a straight face. The ride lasts from 3 to 5 p.m., with seven staging areas in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan neighborhoods.

ImprovEverywhere is also organizing the ride on Sunday in subway systems around the world, including London, Mexico City and Sydney.

