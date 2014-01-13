NY airports set travel records last year

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Planes on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. (Nov. 20, 2013) Photo Credit: Handouts

Port Authority airports broke overall passenger records last year with 111.6 million fliers, the agency said Monday.

The last traveler record set for the Port Authority came in 2007, before the recession.

That year saw 1.5 million fewer fliers than 2013.

Port Authority-operated airports broke individual records of their own in 2013.

Kennedy Airport had a record 50 million annual passengers, including a record 26 million international travelers.

LaGuardia Airport clocked in a record 1.6 million international passengers.