Workers from 2 NYC airports rally for better working conditions during extreme heat

Dozens of employees from two NYC airports along with elected officials, rallied at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday to call out a major employer for what they described as dangerous working conditions.

During the rally, which ironically occurred under raindrops on an unseasonably cool Aug. 20, workers from both LaGuardia and JFK Airports demanded that airline service provider, Alliance Ground International (AGI), protect its employees from extreme heat and workplace injuries.

The workers, many of whom handle cargo and passenger and ramp services for carriers including Frontier and Spirit Airlines, said they work in extreme conditions without access to water, breaks, and “proper training” to prevent heat illness.

Specifically, the workers demanded AGI provide adequate cooling equipment, consistent and accessible water breaks, compensation for heat disruptions, and on-the-job training to recognize and act on heat stress in the workplace.

Corey Mahoney, a warehouse agent with AGI at JFK Airport, said the heat was a “huge problem” for him during the summer, especially after being diagnosed with a chronic kidney disorder this year.

“The one thing I need is to stay hydrated, and there’s no water in the warehouse,” the Springfield Gardens resident said. “I know I have to take care of my health, but there’s so much pressure to come into work. And when you do go in, there’s pressure to work harder and faster even though it’s hot and it’s not safe.”

Mahoney said more protections and additional staff would help alleviate some of these concerns.

“I know a lot of my co-workers are dealing with the same kind of stuff,” he said. “It wouldn’t be such an issue if we had enough staff, or if we had water and heat protection on the job.”

‘Completely unacceptable’

Workers said lifting and unloading cargo was especially difficult on days that reached nearly 100 degrees. Mohamad Basirali, a cargo worker with AGI at JFK Airport, said he “felt pressured” to come into work when he called out sick a day after he had almost fainted on the job in the extreme heat.

“I’m tired of the general disrespect and the loss of dignity every day,” he said.

Meanwhile, 32BJ SEIU representatives stood in solidarity with workers’ in their demands for more protections.

“As a union of essential workers, our members are on the frontlines of extreme weather events every day,” said Roxana Rivera, 32BJ SEIU assistant to the president. Access to relief from the heat is critical. Without it, workers can get sick or even die. AGI’s workers are standing up and speaking up – and we’re proud to stand in solidarity with them in this fight for safe and fair working conditions.”

Assembly Member Claire Valdez of Queens supported the workers, calling it “unacceptable that they now face retaliation” for their demands.

“It’s completely unacceptable that they now face retaliation for demanding basic protections so they can do their jobs,” she said.” I’m proud to stand with these frontline workers as they organize for the dignity and safe working conditions that they and all workers deserve.”

It is unclear what retaliation the workers face. amNewYork contacted AGI for comment on the rally and is awaiting a response.