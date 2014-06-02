NYC ferry projects get $6.8 million in federal grants

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The city’s Department of Transportation is getting $8.6 million in federal grants for ferries, a U.S. agency announced Monday.

The federal money was released as part of a $123.5 million package for passenger ferry projects, boats and terminal facilities in dozens of states.The Department of Transportation did not respond to repeated amNewYork requests for the projects that will be funded with the federal money.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation said the agency applied with the DOT for money to upgrade ferry landings at Hunter’s Point South in Long Island City and Brooklyn Bridge Park.