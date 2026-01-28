NYC Ferry service on all routes remained suspended for a second day on Wednesday due to floating ice in the East and Hudson Rivers, the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) reported.

NYC Ferry service on all routes remained suspended for a second day on Wednesday due to floating ice in the East and Hudson Rivers, the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) reported.

The service was canceled, in part, due to boats being unable to dock in certain landings throughout the city, the agency said. NYCEDC, which oversees the city ferry service, said in an advisory that service had to be canceled for safety reasons.

“The safety of all crew, passengers, and vessels is of the utmost importance, and NYC Ferry crew continues to monitor evolving waterway conditions and prepare the fleet to ensure service can resume once conditions improve,” the message read.

When NYC Ferry service will be restored remains unknown.

The Staten Island Ferry is running

Meanwhile, the NYC Department of Transportation said on Wednesday that the Staten Island Ferry is running on a regular schedule. The Staten Island Ferry, operated under the DOT’s auspices, is separate from the NYC Ferry system.

NYC Ferry had advised passengers early on Tuesday that service on any or all of its routes could be canceled or delayed with limited notice due to “continued frozen waterway conditions” and frozen ice throughout the harbor at or near landings.

Commuters still experiencing icy bus stops

Some routes and service were suspended on Monday, a day after the start of a significant winter storm that ravaged the metro area.

Meanwhile, land travel — including trains and buses — resumed their regular schedules by Tuesday, with some subways running with delays. However, many New Yorkers told amNewYork that their frequently used bus stops have not yet been cleared of snow and ice patches remain.

In NYC, the Department of Sanitation is responsible for clearing snow from the streets, while property owners must clear the sidewalks in front of their own homes and businesses. Commuters can call 311 if their bus stops have not been cleared.

Frozen temps are in the forecast for NYC through the weekend, with dangerous wind chills expected Wednesday through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists also said there is potential for an “advisory level snowfall,” meaning at least three inches, across parts of the metro area.