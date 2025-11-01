NYC MARATHON: What to know about street closures and transit changes on Marathon Sunday

Athletics – 2024 TCS New York City Marathon – New York, United States – November 3, 2024 General view as runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the marathon REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

This Sunday, 55,000 runners will embark on a 26.2-mile journey spanning five boroughs in the 2025 TCS NYC Marathon. While they put their best foot forward, the rest of us might need to worry about getting around.

Runners heading to Staten Island for the starting line should take the Staten Island Ferry to get there. The best way to get to the ferry’s Downtown Manhattan station is by taking the 1 train to South Ferry, the N/Q/R trains to Whitehall Street, or the 4 train to Bowling Green.

Once the runners arrive on Staten Island, they will board special shuttle buses at the St. George Ferry Terminal that will take them to School Road and Bay Street, a short distance from the starting line.

During the race, the Verrazzano Bridge will be closed to all non-emergency traffic between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. The upper level of the span will close in both directions as of 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The MTA will also divert buses away from the marathon route while streets are closed for the race. For more information on any service changes, visit mta.info.

For the ultra-athletes and couch potatoes alike, here’s what to know about transit changes around the course.

Brooklyn

Dahlgren Place between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

Bronx

Willis Avenue Bridge

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street

Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street

East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Manhattan

Queensboro Bridge (59th Street Pedestrian Entrance Ramp – Eastbound)

East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)

East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street

West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street

West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 67th Street Approach to West Drive

Staten Island

Staten Island Expressway

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Queens