NYC Marathon street closures and traffic guide

If you’re wondering which streets will be closed in your neighborhood for the New York City Marathon on Sunday — or you just want to know where you can stand to watch the 50,000 or so runners expected to participate — look no further. The Department of Transportation has released the following list of street closures for the five boroughs.
Also keep in mind that the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the marathon.
Staten Island
Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
Brooklyn
Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (North Bound)
92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and Fourth Avenue
Fourth Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between Fourth Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
Brooklyn Queens Expressway (South-bound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street
7th Avenue between 79th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
7th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
74th Street between Sixth Avenue and 7th Avenue
6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
Bay Ridge Parkway between Seventh Avenue and Fourth Avenue
92nd Street between Gatling Place and Fort Hamilton Parkway
Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and Fourth Avenue (North-bound)
Fourth Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush Avenue (South-bound)
Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard
McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue
Pulaski Bridge (South-bound)
Queens
Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)
48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
Queensboro Bridge (East-bound)
Manhattan
Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp East-bound)
East 59th Street between 59th Queensboro Bridge Ramp and First Avenue
First Avenue between East 59th Street and the Willis Avenue Bridge
Madison Avenue Bridge
Fifth Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street
124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street
120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
Fifth Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
90th Street between Fifth Avenue and East Drive (Central Park South-bound)
East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and Central Park South
Central Park South between Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle/Eighth Avenue/Central Park West
Central Park Driveway/Eighth Avenue Approach to West Drive
West Drive between Eighth Avenue Approach and 96th Street Approach to West Drive
96th Street Approach to West Drive
67th Street Approach to West Drive
Bronx
Willis Avenue Bridge/Willis Avenue
East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Morris Avenue
Morris Avenue between East 138th Street and East 140th Street
East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue
Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
Madison Avenue Bridge