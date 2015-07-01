NYC muni-meter law that allows pre-payment takes effect

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A muni-meter law that allows drivers to pre-pay up to an hour before regulated times went into effect Wednesday.

Council member David G. Greenfield proposed the legislation, which was passed by the City Council in 2013.

Due to complexities in Greenfield’s law and the need for a muni-meter software update, the Council gave the Department of Transportation two years to make all the necessary changes.

“Today marks an important day for driving New Yorkers,” said Councilman Greenfield.

Under the law, drivers can pay up to an hour before the meter regulations go into effect. Also, the meters are forced to shut down when payment is not needed for parking. Finally, the law shuts down muni-meters when it runs out of paper receipts.