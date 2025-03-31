NYC is preparing for its state-approved expansion of red light cameras this year. Officials said on Monday they will continue to use their current vendor to manage the city’s extensive automated traffic enforcement program.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced that Verra Mobility will continue to manage the red light, speed and bus lane enforcement cameras across the city. The company will also manage the cameras to enforce weight limits on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

NYC, which has the largest automated enforcement network in the country, issued a request for proposals last summer to manage the program. City officials said they chose Verra Mobility because of its “capacity to operate large-scale camera systems” and “technical capabilities” to expand to newer equipment.

“Expanding automated enforcement cameras in New York City are a necessary step toward making our streets safer for all New Yorkers, and since the passage of this law, we’ve increased the use of these technologies, reducing dangerous driving behaviors and crashes, and ultimately saving lives,” Adams said.

The mayor also stressed the importance of the cameras following Saturday’s horrific crash in Brooklyn in which a driver with a slew of traffic violations and a suspended license struck and killed a mother and two of her children as they crossed the street.

“This year, we will quadruple the number of red-light cameras across the five boroughs to save lives, ensuring consistent enforcement that protects pedestrians, cyclists, and motor vehicle drivers alike,” he said. “Today, we are working toward a safer and more responsible city for all that can be the best place to raise a family.”

The city plans to begin its red light camera program expansion this year.

Rodriguez said that automated enforcement cameras successfully change driver behavior to reduce speeding, red-light running and other illegal actions.

“We are happy to expand this work, which has been among the keys to our Vision Zero efforts to save lives on our streets,” he said. “Whether we are expanding our work against overweight trucks or dramatically growing the reach of our red-light cameras, we expect that we can continue our nation-leading efforts to keep our roadways safe.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature approved an expansion of the speed camera program to 24/7 operation in 2022, which officials said led to a 30% decline in speed camera violations over the first year the expanded hours were in effect.

The state law is up for reauthorization in the current state legislative session. City officials said Verra Mobility will be paid a flat rate and receive no portion of violation revenue.