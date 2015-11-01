Fastrack will hit E line in Queens this week

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The E train will not run late nights this week to the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer station, due to Fastrack construction work, according to the MTA.

Between Monday night and early Friday this week from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the E line will stop at the Briarwood station and won’t connect with the Air Train at Sutphin Boulevard. It also won’t go to the Jamaica-Van Wyck and the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer stations.

Instead, the E will run along the F line to and from the Jamaica-179 Street stop and Briarwood.

Riders can take a free shuttle bus between Jamaica Center/Parsons-Archer and Union Turnpike, which will stop at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue, Jamaica-Van Wyck and Briarwood stations.

They can also take the J line to the Jamaica Center/Parsons-Archer stop. Riders can transfer from the A or the L to the J at the Broadway Junction Station in Brooklyn.