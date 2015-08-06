Sandy repairs shut down A/C from Brooklyn-Manhattan this weekend

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Hundreds of thousands of A and C subway riders can expect to face their first tunnel closure this weekend while the MTA repairs damage from superstorm Sandy.

A and C trains — which are used by 180,000 riders on an average Saturday — will go over the F line between West 4th Street in Manhattan and Jay Street-Metrotech stations in Brooklyn while the MTA repairs the Cranberry Tunnel.

There will be no A and C service at the High Street, Fulton Street, Chambers Street, Canal Street, and Spring Street stops in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The 1.6 mile-long tunnel will be closed during 40 weekends while the MTA makes almost $100 million in repairs throughout this year and 2016.

More than 1.5 billion gallons of salt water flooded the tunnel during Superstorm Sandy.

Here’s the full calendar of weekend closures for 2015:

August 14-17

August 21-24

September 11-14

September 25-28

October 9 to 12

October 16 to 19

October 30 to November 2

November 13 to 16