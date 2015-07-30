Stand clear of the what? Glitch in subway announcements confuses riders

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Stand clear of the what?

The MTA is facing technical snags with announcements on subway lines where it has been trying to create more concise messages, a YouTube video shows.

A software glitch can be heard interrupting announcements on the No. 2 and 5 lines in the video. The door chime plays, but the announcement for the station is cut off.

Others have heard the glitch on the No. 4 and No. 6 lines.

“The glitch has been spreading quite rapidly,” noted a transit source.

An MTA spokesman said the issue is a software glitch isolated to the No. 2 and No. 5 lines that come out of a Bronx train yard, and is being corrected. The MTA is trying to make their iconic subway announcements more concise while ridership reaches record levels.

Rail enthusiast Max Diamond, 19, said he has heard occasional audio glitches on the lines, but they’ve worsened dramatically in the past couple months.

“These glitches, while I assume are mostly harmless and safe, sometimes supplant important information given during these announcements,” said Diamond, who posted a video of the malfunction on YouTube. “I can imagine this would be a serious issue for people with disabilities.”