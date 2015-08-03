Man survives four subway cars going over him in Manhattan: officials

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man survived being run over by four subway cars on the Upper West Side early Monday, transit and police officials said.

The No. 1 motorman saw the 71-year-old man jump in front of his train as it went into the 86th Street shortly before 5 a.m., before hitting the emergency brakes, transit officials said.

But the man later told medics he felt dizzy and fell, police said.

Even though four cars went over him, the man only suffered minor injuries. Medics took him for treatment at St. Luke’s Hospital.

No. 1 trains ran express between 96th Street and 42nd Street until 5:40 a.m., when normal service resumed, an MTA spokesman said.