Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
NYC Transit

NYC subway fare hike pizza principle

By Posted on
Will the price of pizza go up with the subway fare hike?
Will the price of pizza go up with the subway fare hike?

The Pizza Principle holds that there is a direct correlation between the rising cost of a plain slice in New York and a subway ride.

Times have changes since the principle was popularized; for one, the proliferation of 99 cent joints. So does it hold true? Here is amNewYork’s highly unscientific survey of how much a plain slice costs:

Here is amNewYork’s highly unscientific survey of how much a plain slice costs:

Famous Famiglia, midtown – $2.75

Caesar’s Palace Pizza, UWS – $3

Little Italy Pizzeria & Deli, SoHo – $2.89

Frank’s Express Pizza, Gramercy – $2

Vinnie’s Pizzeria, Williamsburg – $2.50

 

About the Author

More in NYC Transit

More from around NYC