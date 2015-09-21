Rail problems cause huge delays on A, B, C, D subway trains

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A pair of broken rails caused major headaches for straphangers during the evening rush hour Monday.

The MTA said damage at a rail south of 125 Street and at 72 Street on the southbound express track around 4:45 p.m. caused delays and changes for several lines including the A, B, C and D trains.

B trains are running between Brighton Beach and Whitehall St-South Ferry, along the R line between DeKalb Av and Whitehall St-South Ferry in both directions. Southbound A trains are running locally between 145 St to 59 St-Columbus Circle, while D trains run locally between Norwood-205 St and 59 St-Columbus Circle in both directions.

The MTA urged commuters to check mta.info for the latest updates.