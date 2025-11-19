New photos, poetry liven up NYC subway stations, celebrating 40-year anniversary of MTA arts

Commuters passing through some of New York City’s most iconic subway stations will be delighted with new art as the MTA announced the launch of its latest “Arts & Design” program additions.

The art on display in Grand Central Madison and 42 St-Bryant Park includes two lens-based exhibitions that reflect on distinct New York communities. Two new poems are on display across the MTA system, appearing in print and on digital screens in subway cars and platforms, commuter rail trains, and Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road stations, including Grand Central Terminal and Grand Central Madison.

The poems were selected with help from the Poetry Society of America, a nonprofit founded in 1910 to place poems at the “crossroads of American life,” according to its website, poetrysociety.org.

Coinciding with the new exhibits is the 40th anniversary of the MTA’s Arts & Design program. It was founded in 1985.

“The photography program offers a unique canvas for visual storytelling, while Poetry in Motion, recognized as one of the most popular public literary programs in American history, connects with riders in a way that is distinct among Arts & Design’s offerings,” said Tina Vaz, director of the program. “These new photographic meditations and evocative poems are a special and essential part of our year-long anniversary celebration.”

Works of artists and poets including Lionel Cruet, Roe Ethridge, Jeffrey Gibson, Duke Riley, Essex Hemphill and Matthew Rohrer, are on exhibit for commuters to enjoy.

For more information about the MTA’s Arts & Design program, visit mta.info.