The MTA opened its first “customer service centers,” the expanded successor to the token booth.

New customer service centers will open in a handful of NYC subway stations as the MTA continues to implement major changes over the next few months, including an F and M train swap, a full transition to OMNY and a fare increase in January.

The agency announced on Thursday that more than a dozen new customer service centers (CSCs) will open throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx by the end of 2025. The soon-to-open locations follow a new CSC that opened in Grand Central-42nd Street, home to the 4, 5, 6 and 7 trains and the Grand Central Shuttle, last month.

Like most CSCs, agents will be available at the new centers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They answer common commuter questions and assist them with OMNY machines, signing up for programs such as Fair Fares and provide service information.

CSCs are not new in the system this year. The first center opened at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in 2023. The St. George station on Staten Island is the only CSC that is not staffed 24/7. The hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The centers are repurposed booths and feature “enhanced accessibility,” OMNY technology, and a “dedicated, more welcoming visual presentation” with new lighting, branded wrapping, and canopies, the MTA explained.

“We’re making it even easier for customers to get assistance by meeting them where they are with new customer service centers coming to locations throughout the transit system,” NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said. “As we continue to transition to tap-and-ride, customers can easily transfer funds from MetroCards to OMNY at their nearest customer service center where knowledgeable station agents are there to help.”

Here’s where the new MTA customer service centers will open:

The Bronx

3 Av-149 St.

E. 180 St.

Brooklyn

36 St.

Broadway Junction

Canarsie-Rockaway Pkwy

Church Ave.

Flatbush Ave.-Brookyn College

Jay St.-MetroTech

Manhattan

14 St-Union Square

59 St.-Columbus Circle

96 St.

Queens

Far Rockaway-Mott Ave.

Jamaica-179 St.

Queensboro Plaza

A complete list of customer service centers throughout the subway system can be found at mta.info.