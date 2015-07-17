Quantcast
NYC Transit

Subway surfer seriously injured after stumbling from side of R train in Brooklyn

A subway surfer snarled service and was seriously hurt on Friday riding outside the R train in Sunset Park, authorities said.

The straphanger stumbled about 2 p.m. from the side of the Manhattan-bound train, according to the MTA.

Medics took him to Lutheran Medical Center in serious condition, according to the FDNY. 

Manhattan-bound R trains ran express from 59th Street to Atlantic Avenue for 40 minutes because of the subway surfer, the MTA said. 

Authorities did not release the name of the subway surfer. 

