Blind woman saved after falling onto subway tracks, authorities say

Commuters rescued a blind woman who tumbled onto the subway tracks in Wall Street Thursday — one of two blind riders that have fallen to the rails in the past month, authorities said.

Riders helped the blind woman get back onto the platform from the No. 2 and 3 tracks shortly before 9:40 a.m. at the Wall Street subway station, according to the MTA.

Medics responded and took her to Bellevue Hospital Center for treatment, the FDNY said. Subway service was not affected.

A blind man, who was identified by officials, was listed in critical condition at Lutheran Medical Center when a train hit him at Brooklyn’s Church Avenue station on Aug. 19. He had fallen onto the tracks.

The NYPD and MTA said Thursday they did not know if he survived.