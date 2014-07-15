‘NYC Taxis: A Day in the Life’ interactive map is a guide to where cabbies’ days go

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

If you’ve ever wondered how much of New York a cab works in a single day, you’re in luck.

Take a look at NYC Taxis: A Day in the Life, an interactive built from the GPS tracking systems in cabs. The map, created by programmer Chris Whong using taxi trip data from 2013 from the Taxi and Limousine Commission, allows users to track the different motion a cab makes in 24 hours.

“The intent is to analyze only start and end locations,” Whong writes. “These points were run through Google’s Directions API to create the routes shown in this visualization. Of course, these are Google’s best choice, not necessarily the one the taxi took.”

Whong, who describes himself as a “civic hacker,” has also done projects visualizing the MTA’s turnstile data and Philadelphia’s stolen bicycles.