NYC traffic: Gridlock alert days to know in 2018

Gridlock Alert days in New York City are designated by the Department of Transportation. Photo Credit: Yukari Kawashima

The only thing that may be worse than sitting on a delayed subway train may be sitting in traffic.

OK, maybe not, since you at least have cellphone service while you’re stuck in traffic. But still, does anyone like sitting in traffic? No.

And while a crash or disabled vehicle may make it impossible to avoid congestion all together, there are some ways motorists in New York City can make sure they’re informed before getting on the road.

Enter: Gridlock Alert days. The term was coined in New York City as a way of describing when traffic is so bad that cars block Manhattan’s grid of intersections, according to the city Department of Transportation, but it has generally evolved to refer to days when there is overwhelming congestion in the city.

The DOT designates what it expects to be the most active traffic days of the year as Gridlock Alert days and urges New Yorkers and tourists alike to take public transportation rather than traveling by car. This year, the DOT included part of the UN General Assembly, which runs from Sept. 24 to Oct. 5, in its list of Gridlock Alert days.

Scroll down to see the DOT’s Gridlock Alert days for 2018.

Monday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 28

Monday, Oct. 1

Friday, Nov. 16

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Friday, Dec. 7

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Thursday, Dec. 13

Friday, Dec. 14

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Thursday, Dec. 20

Friday, Dec. 21