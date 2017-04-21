NYC traffic guide: Car Free Day, March for Science and more Manhattan street closures

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brace yourselves for a weekend full of street closures.

There are a handful of events in Manhattan this weekend that could cause some major headaches for motorists.

From the March for Science to Car Free Day in honor of Earth Day, you’ll want to be prepared before you get behind the wheel.

Scroll down for Manhattan street closures for Saturday and Sunday.

Car Free Earth Day 2017, Saturday

– Broadway will be closed between 47th and 17th streets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– St. Nicholas Avenue will be closed between West 181st and West 190th streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March for Science, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Central Park West between Columbus Circle and 86th Street

– 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

– 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

– 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

– 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– Columbus Circle / Broadway between Columbus Circle and 47th Street

Sikh Cultural Society Parade, Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

– 27th Street between Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue

– 36th Street between Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue

– 37th Street between Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue

– 38th Street between Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue

– Madison Avenue between 26th and 24th streets

– Madison Avenue between 38th and 23rd streets

Chelsea Jewish Center/Actors Temple Sixth Avenue Festival, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Sixth Avenue between 23rd and 32nd streets

Upper Broadway Spring Festival, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Broadway between West 110th and 116th streets (eastside and northbound only)

Immigrants Rights March, Sunday from 3 p.m to 7 p.m.

– St. Nicholas Avenue (northbound lanes) between 141st and 145th streets

– St. Nicholas Avenue (northbound lanes) between 145th and 191st streets

West Side Spring Festival, Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Broadway between 96th and 102nd streets

– Broadway between 102nd and 106th streets (eastside/northbound only)

911 Memorial 5K Run Walk and Community Day, Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Hudson River Greenway between Pier 40 and Battery Park Esplanade

– Battery Park Esplanade between Hudson River Greenway and Battery Place

– Battery Place between Little West and Greenwich streets

– Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Edgar Street

– Edgar Street between Trinity Place and Greenwich Street

– Greenwich Street between Edgar and Rector streets

– Greenwich Street between Rector and Liberty streets

– Liberty Street between Greenwich Street and Trinity Place