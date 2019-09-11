NYC traffic: Lower Manhattan street closures for 9/11 anniversary ceremony

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks in lower Manhattan.

A somber ceremony is planned at the World Trade Center to honor the lives lost on the tragic day, and the city will be shutting down streets in the vicinity for several hours. The ceremony will begin in the morning and conclude at 12:30 p.m.

The following roads will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD.