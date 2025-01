NYC traffic: Queens St. Patrick’s Day parades to close streets

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two St. Patrick’s Day parades in Queens this weekend will snarl traffic in the borough. Above, Jim Burke, representing Out Rockaway, is joined by hundreds of others at the St. Pat’s For All parade on Skillman Avenue on Sunday, March 6, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Robin Marchant

The start of March in New York City means plenty of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and this Saturday and Sunday Queens will play host to two separate parades.

But while Irish eyes may be smiling down on Queens this weekend, motorists will be cursing the traffic.

Scroll down for a full list of street closures impacting the borough on Saturday and Sunday.

Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, 1-5 p.m.:

Newport Avenue between Beach 130th and Beach 116th streets

Beach 129th Street between Newport Avenue and Rockaway Beach Boulevard

Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 130th and Beach 129th streets

Beach 116th Street between Newport Avenue and Rockaway Beach Boulevard

Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 116th and Beach 99th streets

Beach 102nd Street between Rockaway Freeway and Rockaway Beach Boulevard

St. Pat’s For All, Sunday, 1-3 p.m.:

Skillman Avenue between 43rd and 56th streets

43rd Street between Skillman and Barnett avenues

56th Street between Skillman and Woodside avenues

Woodside Avenue between 56th and 61st streets