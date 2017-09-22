NYC traffic: Weekend street closures and times

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

September in New York City is filled with street fairs, festivals and plenty of parades.

But while New Yorkers are out enjoying the fresh air, motorists are cursing the various street closures and traffic that result from all of the festivities.

Avoid the headache by checking out this list of planned weekend street closures before you grab your keys and head for the door.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Run and Festival

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

Manhattan:

Battery Park Underpass

West Street between Battery Place and Warren Street

West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)

South End Avenue between West Thames and Liberty streets

Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade

Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street

Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace

North End Avenue between Warren and Vesey streets

Vesey Street between West Street and River Terrace

River Terrace between Warren and Vesey streets

Brooklyn:

Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue

Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue

Bowne Street between Van Brunt and Richards streets

Seabring Street between Van Brunt and Columbia streets

Commerce Street between Van Brunt and Columbia streets

Delevan Street between Van Brunt and Columbia streets

Verona Street between Van Brunt and Columbia streets

Visitation Place between Van Brunt and Richards streets

Dwight Street between Beard and Commerce/Columbia streets

Hamilton Avenue between Henry Street and the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel (Woodhull Street)

Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue

Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street

Muslim Day Parade

The following Manhattan streets will be closed from 1 to 6 p.m., according to the DOT.

36th Street between Fifth and Park avenues

37th Street between Fifth and Park avenues

Madison Avenue between 38th and 25th streets

23rd Street between Madison and Park avenues

24th Street between Madison and Park avenues

26th Street between Madison and Park avenues

27th Street between Madison and Park avenues

NYRR Bronx 10 Mile Run

The following streets in the Bronx will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon, according to the DOT.

East 161st Street between Grand Concourse and Macombs Dam Bridge

Grand Concourse between East 161st Street and Mosholu Parkway

Mosholu Parkway between Southern Boulevard and West Gunhill Road

West Mosholu Parkway South between Sedgwick and Paul avenues

West Mosholu Parkway South between Sedgwick Avenue and Mosholu Parkway

Sedgwick Avenue between Mosholu Parkway and Goulden Avenue

Northeastern Conference of SDA Parade and Fair

The following Queens streets will be closed from noon to 2 p.m., according to the DOT.

Merrick Boulevard between 115th Avenue and Baisley Boulevard

Baisley Boulevard between Merrick and Rockaway boulevards

Rockaway Boulevard between Baisley and Sutphin boulevards

Sutphin Boulevard between Rockaway and Foch boulevards

Foch Boulevard between Sutphin Boulevard and Barron Street

Baisley Pond Park

Shop Forest Hills Fall Festival

The following Queens streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the DOT.