NYC traffic: Weekend street closures and times

September in New York City is filled with street fairs, festivals and plenty of parades.
But while New Yorkers are out enjoying the last breaths of summer, motorists are cursing the various street closures and traffic that result from all of the festivities.
Avoid the headache by checking out this list of planned weekend street closures before you grab your keys and head for the door.
Saturday, Sept. 16
German-American Steuben Parade
The following Manhattan streets will be closed between noon and 3:30 p.m., according to the city Department of Transportation.
- 68th Street between Fifth and Lexington avenues
- 69th Street between Fifth and Lexington avenues
- 70th Street between Fifth and Lexington avenues
- Fifth Avenue between 67th and 86th streets
- Fifth Avenue between 86th and 88th streets
- 86th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues
- 77th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues
- 72nd Street between Fifth and Park avenues
- 78th Street between Fifth and Park avenues
- Madison Avenue between 72nd and 67th streets
- Park Avenue between 70th and 68th streets
Sunday, Sept. 17
African American Day Parade
The following Manhattan streets will be closed between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the DOT.
- 111th Street between Frederick Douglass and Malcolm X boulevards
- 113th Street between Eighth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard
- 112th Street between Eighth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard
- St. Nicholas Avenue between 115th and 112th streets
- Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard between 110th and 142nd streets
- 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell and Malcolm X boulevards
- 136th Street between Adam Clayton Powell and Malcolm X boulevards
- 137th Street between Adam Clayton Powell and Malcolm X boulevards
- Malcolm X Boulevard between 136th and 139th streets
- 132nd Street between Seventh Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard
- 126th Street between Eighth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard
- Frederick Douglass Boulevard between West 127th and West 128th streets
Mexican Day Parade
The following Manhattan streets will be closed between noon and 4 p.m., per the DOT.
- 37th Street between Fifth and Park avenues
- 38th Street between Fifth and Park avenues
- Madison Avenue between 38th and 27th streets
- 27th Street between Fifth and Park avenues