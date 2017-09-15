NYC traffic: Weekend street closures and times

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

September in New York City is filled with street fairs, festivals and plenty of parades.

But while New Yorkers are out enjoying the last breaths of summer, motorists are cursing the various street closures and traffic that result from all of the festivities.

Avoid the headache by checking out this list of planned weekend street closures before you grab your keys and head for the door.

Saturday, Sept. 16

German-American Steuben Parade

The following Manhattan streets will be closed between noon and 3:30 p.m., according to the city Department of Transportation.

68th Street between Fifth and Lexington avenues

69th Street between Fifth and Lexington avenues

70th Street between Fifth and Lexington avenues

Fifth Avenue between 67th and 86th streets

Fifth Avenue between 86th and 88th streets

86th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

77th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

72nd Street between Fifth and Park avenues

78th Street between Fifth and Park avenues

Madison Avenue between 72nd and 67th streets

Park Avenue between 70th and 68th streets

Sunday, Sept. 17

African American Day Parade

The following Manhattan streets will be closed between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the DOT.

111th Street between Frederick Douglass and Malcolm X boulevards

113th Street between Eighth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard

112th Street between Eighth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard

St. Nicholas Avenue between 115th and 112th streets

Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard between 110th and 142nd streets

135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell and Malcolm X boulevards

136th Street between Adam Clayton Powell and Malcolm X boulevards

137th Street between Adam Clayton Powell and Malcolm X boulevards

Malcolm X Boulevard between 136th and 139th streets

132nd Street between Seventh Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard

126th Street between Eighth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard

Frederick Douglass Boulevard between West 127th and West 128th streets

Mexican Day Parade

The following Manhattan streets will be closed between noon and 4 p.m., per the DOT.