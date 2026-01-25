Some NYC transit disrupted by snow, MTA urges riders to avoid unnecessary travel

The winter weather is bringing changes to some train and bus schedules in addition to the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad services through Monday.

Most planned service changes for the weekend have been canceled as a result of the weather, according to the MTA, so almost all trains are running as usual. The MTA has warned riders to allow extra time for travel, as the weather is likely to cause delays, particularly with buses.

The MTA pulled some buses from service in advance of the storm to equip them with snow chains, and the agency removed articulated buses — buses with two parts connected by an accordion-like pivoting middle — from service.

The LIRR is running on a modified Sunday schedule, and the Metro-North Railroad will run with adjusted train frequency. All bus service at Port Authority has been suspended.

The MTA is urging riders to use caution when entering and exiting subway stations, to check service changes on the MTA or TrainTime apps, and to avoid unnecessary travel on Sunday and Monday.