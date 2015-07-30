NYC weekend subway service changes

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Before making plans, get to know the MTA subway changes for the weekend. Check the MTA’s handy Weekender for extra help.

2

No trains between 3 Av-149 St and 96 St.

3

Rockaway Av. and Van Siclen Av. Stations are closed for renovation until late September 2015.

No 3 trains running over the weekend.

4

No. 4 trains replace No. 3 trains in Brooklyn, making local stops between Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and Utica Av.

The 103 St. downtown platform is closed for renovation until September 2015.

5

No trains between E 180 St. and 149 St-Grand Concourse.

6

Brooklyn Bridge-bound trains run express from Parkchester to Hunts Point Av. from 6:45 a.m. on Saturday to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Pelham Bay Park-bound trains run express from Parkchester to Pelham Bay Park from 11:45 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

A

Ozone Park/Far Rockaway-bound trains make local stops at 50 St., 23 St. and Spring St.

Inwood-bound trains skip Spring St., 23 St. and 50 St, 72, 81, 86, 96, 103, 110 and 116 streets late nights from 11:45 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

Brooklyn-bound platform at Rockaway Blvd. is closed for renovation until Fall 2015.

C

168 St.-bound trains skip 72, 81, 86, 96, 103,110 and 116 streets, as well as Spring St., 23 St. and 50 St.

E

Jamaica Center-bound trains skip Spring St. and 23 St.

World Trade Center-bound trains skip Briarwood and 75 Av.

World Trade Center-bound trains run express from 71 Av. to Queens Plaza late nights from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

L

Trains run every 24 minutes between Broadway Junction and Rockaway Pkwy on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

B

The B train does not operate on weekends.

D

Coney Island-bound trains run via the N line from 36 St. to Stillwell Av.

F

Coney Island-bound trains skip Sutphin Blvd., Briarwood and 75 Av.

Jamaica-bound trains skip 14 St. and 23 St.

The Manhattan-bound platform at Avenue X is closed for renovation until Winter 2015/2016.

The Manhattan-bound platform at Ditmas Av. is closed for renovation until Fall 2015.

M

No trains between Myrtle Av. and Essex St.

Service is extended to the Chambers St. J Station

N

Coney Island-bound trains run via the R line from Canal St. to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Q

57 St/7 Av-bound trains run express from Kings Hwy to Prospect Park.

Coney Island-bound trains run via the R line from Canal St to DeKalb Av from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

R

Bay Ridge-bound trains run express from 71 Av to Queens Plaza.

J

No trains between Hewes St. and Broad St.

Z

The Z train does not operate on the weekends.