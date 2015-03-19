Weekend subway service changes: 13 lines to be disrupted

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Subway riders this weekend will have two headaches to deal with — 13 lines getting will see major service disruptions for construction and repair work, followed by a fare hike. The new fares hit the riding public on Sunday, so load up a MetroCard before it gets more expensive.

All service changes last from 11:45 p.m. Friday night to 5 a.m. Monday, March 23, unless otherwise noted.



1

Bronx-bound trains run express from 96 St to 137 St. For service to 103 St, 110 St, 116 St, and 125 St, take the uptown 1 to 137 St or 168 St and transfer to a south-bound 1 train. From these stations, take a South Ferry-bound 1 train to 96 St and transfer to an uptown 1.



South Ferry-bound 1 trains run express from Van Cortlandt Park-242 St to 215 St. from 3:45 a.m. Saturday, March 21 to 10:00 p.m. Sunday, March 22. For service to 238 St, 231 St, and 225 St, take the Bx9 bus instead. From 238 St, walk or take the Bx9 bus to 242 St and transfer to a South Ferry-bound 1 train.



Trains run every 16 minutes between 137 St and 242 St from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 22. The last stop for some 1 trains headed toward Van Cortlandt Park-242 St is 137 St. To continue your trip, transfer at 137 St to a Van Cortlandt Park-242 St-bound 1.



4

Bronx-bound 4 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 125 St. until 6:00 a.m. Sunday, March 22, and then again from 11:45 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 23.



Brooklyn-bound 4 trains run local from Grand Central-42 St to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 23.



5

Bowling Green-bound 5 trains run local from Grand Central-42 St to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall From 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday, March 22. Trains run every 20 minutes.



6

Bronx-bound trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 125 St. Brooklyn Bridge-bound trains run express from Pelham Bay Park to Parkchester.



7

Trains are suspended in both directions between Times Sq-42 St and Hunters Point Av from 2:15 a.m. Saturday, March 21 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, 7

– Use EFN and Q trains for service between Manhattan and Queens. The 42 Street S Shuttle operates overnight.

– Free shuttle buses operate between Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av and Queensboro Plaza, stopping at Hunters Point Av, Court Sq, and Queens Plaza.



Flushing-Main St bound 7 trains run express from Queensboro Plaza to 74 St-Broadway from 3:45 a.m. Saturday, March 21 to 10:00 p.m. Sunday, March 22.

For service to 33 St, 40 St, 46 St, 52 St, and 69 St, take the Flushing-Main St-bound 7 to 61 St-Woodside or 74 St-Broadway and transfer to a Hunters Point Av-bound 7. From these stations, take a Hunters Point Av-bound 7 train to 61 St-Woodside or Queensboro Plaza and transfer to a Flushing-Main St bound 7.



A

At all times until Summer 2015, Far Rockaway/Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd bound, A trains skip Rockaway Blvd.

– For Service To this station take the Far Rockaway-bound A to Aqueduct-North Conduit Av or the Lefferts Blvd-bound A to 104 St and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound – For Service From this station take a Brooklyn-bound A to 88 St and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A.



Inwood-207 St bound A trains run express from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus Circle until 6:30 a.m. Sunday, March 22, and again from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, March 22 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 23.



Trains are suspended in both directions between Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd and Rockaway Blvd. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service via 80 St. Howard Beach/Far Rockaway-bound A trains skip 88 St.

– For service to 88 St, take the A to 80 St and transfer to free shuttle buses.

– For service from 88 St toward the Rockaways, take a Brooklyn-bound A to 80 St and transfer to a Howard Beach/Far Rockaway-bound A.

– A service operates between Inwood-207 St and Howard Beach/Far Rockaway.

– Free shuttle buses operate between 80 St and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd, stopping at 88 St, Rockaway Blvd, 104 St, and 111 St. Transfer between shuttle buses and A trains at 80 St.



C

168 St-bound C trains run express from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus Circle from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22.



D

Trains run local in both directions between W 4 St-Wash Sq and 34 St-Herald Sq. from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 23.



Norwood-205 St bound D trains run local from 36 St to DeKalb Av. from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 23.



E

Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer bound E trains run express from Canal St to 34 St-Penn St. from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 23.



WTC-bound E trains run local Forest Hills-71 Av to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av.

From 11:00 p.m. Friday, March 20 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 23.



F

Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F trains run local Forest Hills-71 Av to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av. from 11:00 p.m. Friday, March 20 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 23.



Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F trains skip Lexington Av/63 St. from 9:45 p.m. Friday, March 20 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 23.



Jamaica-179 St bound F trains skip 75 Av, Van Wyck Blvd, and Sutphin Blvd. from 10:45 p.m. Friday, March 20 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 23.



Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F trains run express from Avenue X to Smith 9-Sts. from 11:45 p.m. Friday, March 20 to 10:00 p.m. Sunday, March 22,



N

Astoria-Ditmars Blvd bound N trains run local from 59 St to DeKalb Av. from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 23.



Q

Service is extended to Astoria-Ditmars Blvd. from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21 and from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 22.



Manhattan-bound Q trains run express from Kings Hwy to Prospect Park from 5:45 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22.



S 42 St Shuttle

The 42 St S Shuttle operates overnight from 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Saturday to Monday, March 21 to March 23.

