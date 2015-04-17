Quantcast
NYC Transit

14 train lines will make your life more difficult this weekend

Signs in the the Bedford Avenue L Train subway station in Williamsburg Brooklyn, announcing service changes, on April 16, 2015. Half of the line will be shut down for multiple weekends. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

Weekend train pain is coming to 14 lines, but luckily the weather will be nice enough to wait for a bus. All service changes are from Friday night, April 17 to early Monday morning April 20, unless noted otherwise.
 
1
Trains are suspended in both directions between 96 St and 242 St-Van Cortlandt Park From 11:30 p.m. Friday to 4:00 a.m. Monday. A and C trains, M3, M100, and free shuttle buses provide alternate service.  For service between 96 St and 168 St, use free shuttle buses or the A/C at nearby stations.  For service between 168 St and 191 St, use the M3 or free shuttle buses.  For service between Inwood-207 St and Van Cortlandt-242 St, take free shuttle buses.  Transfer between buses and A trains at Inwood-207 St and between A and 1 trains at 59 St-Columbus Circle.


 
3
Trains are suspended in both directions between Franklin Av and New Lots Av from 6:30 a.m. to 12 midnight, Saturday and Sunday. Use 4 trains and free shuttle buses instead.  Free shuttle buses operate all weekend between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av, making all stops.  Transfer between 23 and 4 trains at Franklin Av.  Transfer between 4 trains and free shuttle buses at Crown Hts-Utica Av.  4 trains run local between Franklin Av and Crown Hts-Utica Av all weekend.


 
4
Crown Hts-Utica Av bound 4 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 125 St. from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday. Woodlawn-bound 4 trains run express from 14 St-Union Sq to Grand Central-42St due to platform work at 23 St.
 
Trains are suspended in both directions between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and from 11:30 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service all weekend between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av, making all 3 Line station stops.


 
5
Trains run every 20 minutes between Eastchester-Dyre Av and Bowling Green from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday and from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday.


 
6
Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall bound 6 trains run express from 125 St to Grand Central-42 St. Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 trains run express from 14 St-Union Sq to Grand Central-42 St.
 
At all times until Spring 2015 6 trains skip Zerega Av and Buhre Av in both directions.   
·         For Service To/From Zerega Av, use the Bx4 or shuttle buses to connect between Zerega Av and Castle Hill Av; free transfer is available with MetroCard.
·         For Service To/From Buhre Av, use the Bx8, Bx24, or shuttle buses to connect between Buhre Av and Middletown Rd; free transfer is available with MetroCard.

 
A
Trains are suspended in both directions between Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd and Rockaway Blvd.  Free shuttle buses provide alternate service via 80 St.  Howard Beach/Far Rockaway-bound A trains skip 88 St.
·         For service to 88 St, take the A to 80 St and transfer to free shuttle buses.
·         For service from 88 St toward the Rockaways, take a Brooklyn-bound A to 80 St and transfer to a Howard Beach/Far Rockaway-bound A.
·         A service operates between Inwood-207 St and Howard Beach/Far Rockaway.
·         Free shuttle buses operate between 80 St and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd, stopping at 88 St, Rockaway Blvd, 104 St, and 111 St.  Transfer between shuttle buses and A trains at 80 St.

 
At all times until Summer 2015, Far Rockaway/Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd bound, A trains skip Rockaway Blvd.
·         For Service To this station take the Far Rockaway-bound A to Aqueduct-North Conduit Av or the Lefferts Blvd-bound A to 104 St and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A.
·         For Service From this station take a Brooklyn-bound A to 88 St and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A.

 
 
D
Norwood-205 St bound D trains run express from 145 St to Tremont Av from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
 
Norwood-205 St bound D trains are rerouted on the N line from Coney Island-Stillwell Av to 36 St from 3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10:00 p.m. Sunday.


 
E
Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer bound E trains run express from Queens Plaza to Forest Hills-71 Av from 12:15 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from 12:15 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday.
 
Jamaica Center- Parsons/Archer bound E trains skip 75 Av and Van Wyck Blvd from 12:15 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.  To 75 Av, take the E to Union Tpke and transfer to a Manhattan-bound E or F.  To Van Wyck Blvd, take the E to Jamaica-Van Wyck and transfer to a World Trade Center-bound E.  From these stations, take the E or F to Union Tpke or 71 Av and transfer to a Jamaica Center-bound E.
 
World Trade Center-bound E trains run local from Forest Hills-71 Av to Roosevelt Av from 12:30 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.


 
F
Jamaica-179 St bound F trains skip 75 Av, Briarwood-Van Wyck Blvd, and Sutphin Blvd from 10:45 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.
 
Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F trains run local from Forest Hills-71 Av to Roosevelt Av from 12:30 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.


 
J
Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer bound J trains run express from Myrtle Av to Broadway Junction from 5:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.


 
L
Trains are suspended in both directions between 8 Av and Lorimer St.
·         L service operates between Lorimer St and Rockaway Pkwy.
·         M service is extended to the 57 St F station, days and evenings.
·         Free shuttle buses operate between Lorimer St and the Broadway G station, stopping at Bedford Av, Marcy Av JM, and Hewes St JM.
·         Transfer between free shuttle buses and JM trains at Marcy Av or Hewes St.
·         Consider using the A or J to/from Manhattan via transfer at Broadway Junction or the M via transfer at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs.
·         M14A buses provide alternate service along 14 St between 8 Av and 1 Av, and connect with the JM at Delancey-Essex Sts station.

 
M
Service is extended to the 57 St F line station from 6:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday.


 
Q
Manhattan-bound Q trains run express from Kings Hwy to Prospect Park from 10:45 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.


 
R
Forest Hills-71 Av bound R trains run express from Queens Plaza to Forest Hills-71 Av from 6:30 a.m. to 12 midnight, Saturday and Sunday.

