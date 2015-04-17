14 train lines will make your life more difficult this weekend

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Signs in the the Bedford Avenue L Train subway station in Williamsburg Brooklyn, announcing service changes, on April 16, 2015. Half of the line will be shut down for multiple weekends. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

Weekend train pain is coming to 14 lines, but luckily the weather will be nice enough to wait for a bus. All service changes are from Friday night, April 17 to early Monday morning April 20, unless noted otherwise.



1

Trains are suspended in both directions between 96 St and 242 St-Van Cortlandt Park From 11:30 p.m. Friday to 4:00 a.m. Monday. A and C trains, M3, M100, and free shuttle buses provide alternate service. For service between 96 St and 168 St, use free shuttle buses or the A/C at nearby stations. For service between 168 St and 191 St, use the M3 or free shuttle buses. For service between Inwood-207 St and Van Cortlandt-242 St, take free shuttle buses. Transfer between buses and A trains at Inwood-207 St and between A and 1 trains at 59 St-Columbus Circle.





3

Trains are suspended in both directions between Franklin Av and New Lots Av from 6:30 a.m. to 12 midnight, Saturday and Sunday. Use 4 trains and free shuttle buses instead. Free shuttle buses operate all weekend between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av, making all stops. Transfer between 23 and 4 trains at Franklin Av. Transfer between 4 trains and free shuttle buses at Crown Hts-Utica Av. 4 trains run local between Franklin Av and Crown Hts-Utica Av all weekend.





4

Crown Hts-Utica Av bound 4 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 125 St. from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday. Woodlawn-bound 4 trains run express from 14 St-Union Sq to Grand Central-42St due to platform work at 23 St.



Trains are suspended in both directions between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and from 11:30 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service all weekend between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av, making all 3 Line station stops.





5

Trains run every 20 minutes between Eastchester-Dyre Av and Bowling Green from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday and from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday.





6

Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall bound 6 trains run express from 125 St to Grand Central-42 St. Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 trains run express from 14 St-Union Sq to Grand Central-42 St.



At all times until Spring 2015 6 trains skip Zerega Av and Buhre Av in both directions.

· For Service To/From Zerega Av, use the Bx4 or shuttle buses to connect between Zerega Av and Castle Hill Av; free transfer is available with MetroCard.

· For Service To/From Buhre Av, use the Bx8, Bx24, or shuttle buses to connect between Buhre Av and Middletown Rd; free transfer is available with MetroCard.



A

Trains are suspended in both directions between Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd and Rockaway Blvd. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service via 80 St. Howard Beach/Far Rockaway-bound A trains skip 88 St.

· For service to 88 St, take the A to 80 St and transfer to free shuttle buses.

· For service from 88 St toward the Rockaways, take a Brooklyn-bound A to 80 St and transfer to a Howard Beach/Far Rockaway-bound A.

· A service operates between Inwood-207 St and Howard Beach/Far Rockaway.

· Free shuttle buses operate between 80 St and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd, stopping at 88 St, Rockaway Blvd, 104 St, and 111 St. Transfer between shuttle buses and A trains at 80 St.



At all times until Summer 2015, Far Rockaway/Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd bound, A trains skip Rockaway Blvd.

· For Service To this station take the Far Rockaway-bound A to Aqueduct-North Conduit Av or the Lefferts Blvd-bound A to 104 St and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A.

· For Service From this station take a Brooklyn-bound A to 88 St and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A.





D

Norwood-205 St bound D trains run express from 145 St to Tremont Av from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Saturday.



Norwood-205 St bound D trains are rerouted on the N line from Coney Island-Stillwell Av to 36 St from 3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10:00 p.m. Sunday.





E

Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer bound E trains run express from Queens Plaza to Forest Hills-71 Av from 12:15 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from 12:15 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday.



Jamaica Center- Parsons/Archer bound E trains skip 75 Av and Van Wyck Blvd from 12:15 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday. To 75 Av, take the E to Union Tpke and transfer to a Manhattan-bound E or F. To Van Wyck Blvd, take the E to Jamaica-Van Wyck and transfer to a World Trade Center-bound E. From these stations, take the E or F to Union Tpke or 71 Av and transfer to a Jamaica Center-bound E.



World Trade Center-bound E trains run local from Forest Hills-71 Av to Roosevelt Av from 12:30 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.





F

Jamaica-179 St bound F trains skip 75 Av, Briarwood-Van Wyck Blvd, and Sutphin Blvd from 10:45 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.



Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F trains run local from Forest Hills-71 Av to Roosevelt Av from 12:30 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.





J

Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer bound J trains run express from Myrtle Av to Broadway Junction from 5:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.





L

Trains are suspended in both directions between 8 Av and Lorimer St.

· L service operates between Lorimer St and Rockaway Pkwy.

· M service is extended to the 57 St F station, days and evenings.

· Free shuttle buses operate between Lorimer St and the Broadway G station, stopping at Bedford Av, Marcy Av JM, and Hewes St JM.

· Transfer between free shuttle buses and JM trains at Marcy Av or Hewes St.

· Consider using the A or J to/from Manhattan via transfer at Broadway Junction or the M via transfer at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs.

· M14A buses provide alternate service along 14 St between 8 Av and 1 Av, and connect with the JM at Delancey-Essex Sts station.



M

Service is extended to the 57 St F line station from 6:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday.





Q

Manhattan-bound Q trains run express from Kings Hwy to Prospect Park from 10:45 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.





R

Forest Hills-71 Av bound R trains run express from Queens Plaza to Forest Hills-71 Av from 6:30 a.m. to 12 midnight, Saturday and Sunday.