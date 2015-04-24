NYC weekend subway service changes: 15 lines disrupted

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Thinking about commuting by subway this weekend? Better check this guide before you leave the house. Fifteen lines will be subjected to service changes.

1

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Van Cortlandt Park-242 St bound 1 trains run express from 96 St to 145 St.

3

At all times until late September 2015 3 trains skip Rockaway Av and Van Siclen Av in both directions.

• For Service To/From Rockaway Av, use shuttle buses to/from the Saratoga Av station at all times. B60 customers can transfer to/from shuttle buses at Rockaway Av.

• For Service To/From Van Siclen Av, use shuttle buses to/from the Pennsylvania Av station at all times.

• Free transfer is available with MetroCard.

4

At all times until late September 2015 4 trains skip Rockaway Av and Van Siclen Av in both directions.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 26 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Woodlawn-bound 4 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 125 St. Crown Hts-Utica Av bound 4 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 14 St-Union Sq.

5

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, [5 Subway Line Icon] trains are suspended in both directions between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St. 5 trains run every 20 minutes between Eastchester-Dyre Av and Bowling Green.

6

Until 5 a.m., Monday, April 27, 6 trains skip Zerega Av and Buhre Av in both directions.

• For Service To/From Zerega Av, use the Bx4 or shuttle buses to connect between Zerega Av and Castle Hill Av; free transfer is available with MetroCard.

• For Service To/From Buhre Av, use the Bx8, Bx24, or shuttle buses to connect between Buhre Av and Middletown Rd; free transfer is available with MetroCard.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 125 St.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall bound 6 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 14 St-Union Sq.

7

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Flushing-Main St bound 7 trains run express from Queensboro Plaza to Mets-Willets Point.

• For 33 St, 40 St, 46 St, and 52 St, take the Main St-bound 7 to 61 St-Woodside and transfer to a Times Sq-42 St bound 7.

• For 69 St, 74 St, 82 St, 90 St, 103 St, and 111 St, take the Flushing-Main St bound 7 to Junction Blvd or Mets-Willets Point and transfer to a Times Sq-42 St bound 7.

• From these stations, take a Times Sq-42 St bound 7 to Junction Blvd, 61 St-Woodside, or Queensboro Plaza and transfer to a Flushing-Main St bound 7.

A

At all times until Summer 2015, Far Rockaway/Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd bound, A trains skip Rockaway Blvd.

• For Service To this station take the Far Rockaway-bound A to Aqueduct-North Conduit Av or the Lefferts Blvd-bound A to 104 St and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A.

• For Service From this station take a Brooklyn-bound A to 88 St and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, A trains are suspended in both directions between Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd and Rockaway Blvd. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service via 80 St. Howard Beach/Far Rockaway-bound A trains skip 88 St.

• For service to 88 St, take the A to 80 St and transfer to free shuttle buses.

• For service from 88 St toward the Rockaways, take a Brooklyn-bound A to 80 St and transfer to a Howard Beach/Far Rockaway-bound A.

• A service operates between Inwood-207 St and Howard Beach/Far Rockaway.

• Free shuttle buses operate between 80 St and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd, stopping at 88 St, Rockaway Blvd, 104 St, and 111 St. Transfer between shuttle buses and A trains at 80 St.

C

From 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26, Euclid Av-bound C trains run express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St.

D

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 26 to 5:00 a.m

. Monday, April 27, Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound D trains run express from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and 36 St.

E

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, World Trade Center-bound E trains run express from 34 St-Penn Station to Canal St.

From 12:15 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26, and from 12:15 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer bound E trains run express from Queens Plaza to Roosevelt Av.

From 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Jamaica Center- Parsons/Archer bound E trains run local from Roosevelt Av to Forest Hills-71 Av.

F

From 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Jamaica-179 St bound F trains run local from Roosevelt Av to Forest Hills-71 Av. Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F trains run local from Forest Hills-71 Av to 21 St-Queensbridge.

From 9:45 p.m. Friday, April 24, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Jamaica-179 St bound F trains are rerouted via the M line from 47-50 Sts/Rock Ctr to Roosevelt Av.

L

From 11:30 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, L trains are suspended in both directions between 8 Av and Lorimer St.

• L service operates between Lorimer St and Rockaway Pkwy.

• M service is extended to the 57 St F station, days and evenings.

• A free MetroCard transfer is available from the Broadway G to the Lorimer St J M station.

• Free shuttle buses operate between Lorimer St and the Broadway G station, stopping at Bedford Av, Marcy Av J M, and Hewes St J M.

• Transfer between free shuttle buses and J M trains at Marcy Av or Hewes St.

• Consider using the A or J to/from Manhattan via transfer at Broadway Junction or the M via transfer at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs.

• M14A buses provide alternate service along 14 St between 8 Av and 1 Av, and connect with the J M at Delancey-Essex Sts station.

M

From 6:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday April 25, and 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday, April 26, M service is extended to the 57 St F line station.

N

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 26 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound N trains run express from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to 36 St.

R

From 6:30 a.m. to 12 Midnight, Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26, Forest Hills-71 Av bound R trains run express from Queens Plaza to Forest Hills-71 Av.

From 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, Bay Ridge-95 St bound R trains run express from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to 36 St.