NYC weekend subway service changes: 15 lines disrupted

Thinking about commuting by subway this weekend? Better check this guide before you leave the house. Fifteen lines will be subjected to service changes.
1
From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Van Cortlandt Park-242 St bound 1 trains run express from 96 St to 145 St.
3
At all times until late September 2015 3 trains skip Rockaway Av and Van Siclen Av in both directions.
• For Service To/From Rockaway Av, use shuttle buses to/from the Saratoga Av station at all times. B60 customers can transfer to/from shuttle buses at Rockaway Av.
• For Service To/From Van Siclen Av, use shuttle buses to/from the Pennsylvania Av station at all times.
• Free transfer is available with MetroCard.
4
At all times until late September 2015 4 trains skip Rockaway Av and Van Siclen Av in both directions.
From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 26 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Woodlawn-bound 4 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 125 St. Crown Hts-Utica Av bound 4 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 14 St-Union Sq.
5
From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, [5 Subway Line Icon] trains are suspended in both directions between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St. 5 trains run every 20 minutes between Eastchester-Dyre Av and Bowling Green.
6
Until 5 a.m., Monday, April 27, 6 trains skip Zerega Av and Buhre Av in both directions.
• For Service To/From Zerega Av, use the Bx4 or shuttle buses to connect between Zerega Av and Castle Hill Av; free transfer is available with MetroCard.
• For Service To/From Buhre Av, use the Bx8, Bx24, or shuttle buses to connect between Buhre Av and Middletown Rd; free transfer is available with MetroCard.
From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 125 St.
From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall bound 6 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 14 St-Union Sq.
7
From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Flushing-Main St bound 7 trains run express from Queensboro Plaza to Mets-Willets Point.
• For 33 St, 40 St, 46 St, and 52 St, take the Main St-bound 7 to 61 St-Woodside and transfer to a Times Sq-42 St bound 7.
• For 69 St, 74 St, 82 St, 90 St, 103 St, and 111 St, take the Flushing-Main St bound 7 to Junction Blvd or Mets-Willets Point and transfer to a Times Sq-42 St bound 7.
• From these stations, take a Times Sq-42 St bound 7 to Junction Blvd, 61 St-Woodside, or Queensboro Plaza and transfer to a Flushing-Main St bound 7.
A
At all times until Summer 2015, Far Rockaway/Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd bound, A trains skip Rockaway Blvd.
• For Service To this station take the Far Rockaway-bound A to Aqueduct-North Conduit Av or the Lefferts Blvd-bound A to 104 St and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A.
• For Service From this station take a Brooklyn-bound A to 88 St and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A.
From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, A trains are suspended in both directions between Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd and Rockaway Blvd. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service via 80 St. Howard Beach/Far Rockaway-bound A trains skip 88 St.
• For service to 88 St, take the A to 80 St and transfer to free shuttle buses.
• For service from 88 St toward the Rockaways, take a Brooklyn-bound A to 80 St and transfer to a Howard Beach/Far Rockaway-bound A.
• A service operates between Inwood-207 St and Howard Beach/Far Rockaway.
• Free shuttle buses operate between 80 St and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd, stopping at 88 St, Rockaway Blvd, 104 St, and 111 St. Transfer between shuttle buses and A trains at 80 St.
C
From 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26, Euclid Av-bound C trains run express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St.
D
From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 26 to 5:00 a.m
. Monday, April 27, Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound D trains run express from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and 36 St.
E
From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, World Trade Center-bound E trains run express from 34 St-Penn Station to Canal St.
From 12:15 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26, and from 12:15 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer bound E trains run express from Queens Plaza to Roosevelt Av.
From 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Jamaica Center- Parsons/Archer bound E trains run local from Roosevelt Av to Forest Hills-71 Av.
F
From 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Jamaica-179 St bound F trains run local from Roosevelt Av to Forest Hills-71 Av. Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F trains run local from Forest Hills-71 Av to 21 St-Queensbridge.
From 9:45 p.m. Friday, April 24, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Jamaica-179 St bound F trains are rerouted via the M line from 47-50 Sts/Rock Ctr to Roosevelt Av.
L
From 11:30 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, L trains are suspended in both directions between 8 Av and Lorimer St.
• L service operates between Lorimer St and Rockaway Pkwy.
• M service is extended to the 57 St F station, days and evenings.
• A free MetroCard transfer is available from the Broadway G to the Lorimer St J M station.
• Free shuttle buses operate between Lorimer St and the Broadway G station, stopping at Bedford Av, Marcy Av J M, and Hewes St J M.
• Transfer between free shuttle buses and J M trains at Marcy Av or Hewes St.
• Consider using the A or J to/from Manhattan via transfer at Broadway Junction or the M via transfer at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs.
• M14A buses provide alternate service along 14 St between 8 Av and 1 Av, and connect with the J M at Delancey-Essex Sts station.
M
From 6:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday April 25, and 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday, April 26, M service is extended to the 57 St F line station.
N
From 11:45 p.m. Friday, April 24 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 26 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound N trains run express from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to 36 St.
R
From 6:30 a.m. to 12 Midnight, Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26, Forest Hills-71 Av bound R trains run express from Queens Plaza to Forest Hills-71 Av.
From 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, Bay Ridge-95 St bound R trains run express from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to 36 St.