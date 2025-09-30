An inside look: Go behind-the-scenes of the MTA’s transit system at Open House New York tours

NYC is home to the country’s largest public transit system. New Yorkers and visitors ride it every day, but how many of them ever wonder how it all comes together so they can get to their destination safely and promptly? How are trains cleaned, prepared and placed in and out of service?

Open House New York’s (OHNY) MTA events will answer these questions and more at tours in NYC from Oct. 17 to 19. Mark your calendars for the events, where you’ll go behind the scenes with the MTA to get exclusive access to the operations that keep NYC moving.

Highlights include:

The Livonia Maintenance Shop; Oct. 18

Tour the site to see how train cars are inspected, cleaned and repaired. Visitors will get a deep look at how workers maintain and repair mechanical parts of the subway cars, including wheels, brakes and electrical systems.

More information.

MTA’s Coney Island Yard; Oct. 17

Explore the MTA’s largest train yard, which covers around 100 acres with an 800-subway-car capacity. Go on a tour to see recently completed flood mitigation infrastructure built to protect the site from severe coastal flooding.

More information.

MTA Arts & Design: Art and Architecture at Grand Central Madison; Oct. 19

Tour the Long Island Rail Road terminal at Grand Central Madison. Located in Midtown, Grand Central Madison features contemporary artwork by artists Yayoi Kusama and Kiki Smith, rotating digital art and photography exhibitions and more.

More information.

Tickets for the tours will be released on Oct. 3. The full lineup of Open House New York events is available at ohny.org/plan.