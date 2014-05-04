Overnight Brooklyn A train service disrupted this week

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A train service will be disrupted in Brooklyn this week as part of the MTA’s Fastrack work.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday night through Friday morning, A trains will stop running between Jay Street-MetroTech and Broadway Junction. The C train, meanwhile, will end early each night.

To access the skipped stations, free shuttle buses will make local stops on Fulton Street, while express service will run on Atlantic Avenue. Riders can access the A train in Manhattan via the J train at Fulton Street and the L train at 14th Street and Eighth Avenue.