Overnight G train service to skip Queens for Fastrack repairs

Overnight G trains won’t stop in Queens in order to accommodate the second straight week of Fastrack repairs on the line.

Service this week will run from Church Avenue to Bedford-Nostrand Avenues, bypassing eight stations at the G train’s northern terminus between 10:45 p.m. and 5 a.m. The service change will last from Monday to Friday.

During the outage, the MTA will provide free shuttle buses that will make stops at all eight impacted stations.

Last week, MTA crews tested and serviced three switches and 20 signals on the line, and replaced 21 signal components. The agency also replaced 767 track plates and 1,227 friction pads.

The next scheduled Fastrack repair will begin on June 19 along the 1 train line. Check the MTA website for the full 2017 schedule.