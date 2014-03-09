Overnight repairs on 6th Ave. to disrupt service this week

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Late-night service at six stations along 6th Avenue in Manhattan will be suspended this week as part of Fast Track repairs to the B, D, F and M lines.

Each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday morning, those trains won’t be running at 14th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street-Herald Square, 42nd Street-Bryant Park, 47-50th streets and 57th stations along 6th Avenue.

D and F trains will be rerouted over the A, C and E lines on 8th Avenue, while B and M service ends early in Manhattan around 10 p.m. with Manhattan-bound service in Brooklyn and Queens ending at about 9:30 p.m.