Overnight repairs suspend No. 1 train in Upper Manhattan

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The latest idea to improve outerborough transit options and ease subway congestion that is gaining steam comes from the 19th century. Photo Credit: Handouts

Overnight service on the No. 1 train will be suspended in northern Manhattan for the MTA’s Fastrack repair program.

Each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting this evening to Friday morning, there will be no service on the No. 1 line between Dyckman Street and 96th Street, where the train will be rerouted on the No. 3 line to the Harlem 148th Street station. Riders can ride the A train as an alternative.

The MTA also will provide free shuttle buses between No. 1 and A train stations near Dyckman Street; along Broadway between the No. 1 96th Street station and the A train station at 168th Street; and St. Nicholas Avenue between the A train station at 168th Street and No. 1 station at 191st Street.