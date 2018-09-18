Water pouring into Penn Station temporarily snarls subway service

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Water rained down from the ceiling into the 34th Street-Eighth Avenue subway station on Tuesday, forcing the MTA to temporarily reroute C and E trains.

Southbound trains were running express for 30 minutes after the busy midtown station started to flood, but local service resumed at about 1:40 p.m., according to the MTA.

Still, large puddles pooled in the underpass between the express and local tracks, soaking the floor and forcing commuters to skirt the water.

The remnants of Hurricane Florence brought heavy downpours, thunder and lightning to the city on Tuesday.

The rain was expected to move out of the area overnight, making way for sunny skies and warmer temperatures on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

There are several subway stations that are prone to flooding during intense periods of rain, including 34th Street-Penn Station and the First Avenue L train station.

Straphangers reported flooding at the First Avenue L train station on Tuesday as well, but the issue didn’t appear to affect service on the subway line.

In April, flash flooding turned the staircase to the 1 train station at 145th Street and Broadway in Manhattan into a waterfall.

Some underground subway stations are also susceptible to being covered in snow and ice during the winter.

During the so-called “bomb cyclone” that hit New York City in January, snow inundated the 59th Street, Clinton-Washington avenues and Bergen Street stations.