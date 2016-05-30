Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Service has resumed on the No. 7 line after it was halted between Grand Central and Times Square due to a person on the tracks at Fifth Avenue-Bryant Park station, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

A person was struck by a Queens-bound No. 7 train around noon on Monday, the MTA said.

The individual, who was not identified, was removed from the tracks at the Fifth Avenue-Bryant Park station by police and taken to Jacobi Medical Center, the MTA and police said.

Police said the person’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

There were no trains between Grand Central-42nd Street and Times Square-42nd Street in both directions following the incident, but service resumed just before 1 p.m.

The MTA said there may still be some delays.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated what hospital the individual was taken to based on information provided by the MTA.

