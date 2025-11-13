Person hit by moving train in Queens, cops say

A person was struck by a moving subway train in Queens just after Thursday’s morning rush hour, according to a Citizen app report.

Law enforcement sources said that the horrifying incident occurred at the 63rd Drive station of the M and R train in Rego Park at approximately 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Police sources could not yet confirm the person’s identifying information or condition, as the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Officers from the 112th Precinct, Transit District 20, the FDNY and members of the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit rushed to the scene upon getting a 911 call about a person who jumped in front of an R train, per the initial investigation.

Video on the Citizen app showed officers gathering information, managing the scene as commuters waited in a stationary train.

Shortly after the incident occurred, Downtown R and Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue-bound M trains were delayed while emergency teams worked on the tracks.

As of 10:45 a.m., both M and R trains remained partially suspended, per the MTA.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.