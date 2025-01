Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A woman was killed by a train at the Lexington and 53rd Street station Sunday, authorities said.

The woman appeared to have jumped in front of the train and was hit by the front of it, police said. She was struck at 12:09 p.m., according to an FDNY spokesman.

E and M trains were running with delays in both directions, according to the MTA, but appeared to be back to their normal Sunday schedules about two hours later.