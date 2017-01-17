Planes at LaGuardia Airport clip each other; no injuries reported, Port Authority says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two planes clipped each other on the ground at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday afternoon, the Port Authority said.

American Airlines Flight 1365, a Boeing 737, struck American Eagle Flight 4548 as it was leaving from the D gate at Terminal B, the airline and the Port Authority said. The American Eagle aircraft was being operated by Republic Airlines, per American Airlines.

There were no injuries as a result of the small collision, which happened around 1:40 p.m., the Port Authority said.

Flight 1365, which had 97 passengers on board, departed for Miami, Florida, just before 3 p.m., per the flight tracking website Flightaware.com. Flight 4548, which had 56 passengers on board, had just arrived at the airport, American Airlines said.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” American Airlines said in an emailed statement.