Police hunt robber in cab driver stabbing

Police have released video of the man who stabbed and robbed a livery cab driver in Bushwick on Saturday morning.

The driver was slashed 10 times in the face and stabbed twice in the chest when he refused to hand over cash to a knife-wielding thief he picked up on Sutter and Pitkin avenues around 11 a.m., according to police.

The attack caused the driver to crash the car into a fence near Halsey Street and Knickerbocker Avenue. The suspect then grabbed the driver’s iPhone 5 and cash, fleeing south on Knickerbocker Avenue, police said.

The driver was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, a police spokeswoman said. The suspect is described as 5-foot-10, 180 pounds and wearing a red track suit with white stripes.