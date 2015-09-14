Police seek public’s help in mysterious death of off-duty MTA worker

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in finding out more about an MTA worker who died mysteriously in the Bronx.

Off-duty station cleaner Norman Jackson was found unconscious on a sidewalk with a head injury on Fenton Avenue in the Baychester section of the Bronx about 6 a.m. Thursday Aug. 20, authorities said.

He was last seen leaving a nightclub called Xpressions about 4 a.m. that day.

Jackson later died from his injuries, and a funeral service was held for him on Saturday, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to reached out to the 47th Precinct detective squad at 718-920-1214, according to an NYPD flier.

Police said yesterday his case is still under investigation, and that it had yet to be determined if there was any criminality.