Dozens of people were injured in a bus crash at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Thursday morning, the FDNY reported.

Fire department officials said the incident occurred on the ramp into the terminal at W. 41st. Street and Dyer Avenue just before 9 a.m. on July 24.

Multiple reports said two NJ Transit buses collided on the ramp at the location, which is near the Lincoln Tunnel. At least 30 people suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, FDNY officials said.

According to CBS News New York, whose news chopper flew over the scene, the front window of one bus involved in the crash was shattered.

Citizen app video shows traffic building up near the scene of the collision at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, though an investigation remains ongoing.

The Port Authority reported delays in bus arrival and departure immediately following the incident.

The incident follows a multi-vehicle crash involving three NJ Transit at the terminal on July 2. At least 13 people sustained minor injuries in that collision, with many taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

All buses involved in the incident have been cleared, and normal operations resumed Thursday afternoon.