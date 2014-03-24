Port Authority to address anxieties over airport noise

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

City residents weary of noise pollution from overhead planes will soon have a new way to air their grievances.

The Port Authority will create an Aviation Noise Office, tasked with collecting and monitoring data related to airplane noise as well as responding to complaints from the community.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new office on Monday along with several other actions the Port Authority will take in order to address the noise problem.

The Port Authority will also double the number of noise monitors that are used to collect data, conduct a noise study that will recommend measures to reduce excessive noise and hold regular roundtables with FAA officials and community representatives, beginning in April.

Residents can continue to to use the noise complaint hotline, at 800-225-1071, to file complaints. They can also visit webtrak.bksv.com/panynj to track planes and flight patterns on the Port Authority’s new WebTrack system.