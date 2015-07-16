Price of taxis to JFK airport may increase

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The city is considering hiking the cost of a trip from Manhattan to Kennedy Airport by $4.50 during the afternoon rush-hour, officials said Thursday.



The surcharge would be on top of the $52 flat fare that is currently set for trips between Manhattan and JFK, according to the Taxi and Limousine Commission. It would not apply for rides to LaGuardia Airport, which are metered, or trips to JFK from the outer-boroughs.



The TLC said the boost to cabbies doing the flat fare would help compensate for the drivers missing out on the $1 rush-hour surcharge between 4 and 8 p.m. during the longer journey to JFK.

“A TLC staff analysis reveals that a driver would average nine trips for which the surcharge would be available to them, and so the proposed $4.50 surcharge would help offset this,” said spokesman Allan Fromberg.

The agency also approved a rule change during its monthly board meeting that commuter vans must use decals that show they are licensed to operate in New York City.



The TLC is also considering making it easier for drivers to buy taxis, by extending the time period for a cab lease.